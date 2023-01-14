Warriors 144, Spurs 113: What they said after the game

"Obviously, it wasn't the outcome we wanted but to be a part of a historic night in the NBA was unbelievable," Tre Jones said.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a loss at the return to the Alamodome, falling to the Golden State Warriors, 144-113. The Spurs, however, did make NBA history by shattering the league's attendance record for a regular season with 68, 323 fans in attendance.

Tre Jones had 21 points and five assists to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 17 points. Doug McDermott finished with 14 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded eight points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Golden State exploded for 40-plus points in the second and third quarters and led as much as 39 points over the Spurs.

The Spurs are now 13-30 on the season, are on a four-game losing skid, and will next face the Sacramento Kings Sunday night at the AT&T Center.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game on a historic evening in San Antonio.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"There's a reason why they [Warriors] are NBA champions," Popovich said. "They showed it. They're really good. Their experience, and their talent. Steve [Kerr] does such a great job with them. It's why they're so successful. That's why they've won championships. It was a great opportunity for our guys to learn."

Jones

"Obviously, it wasn't the outcome we wanted but to be a part of a historic night in the NBA was unbelievable," Jones said. "For the city of San Antonio to come out and support us and pack the Alamodome again, it speaks to the fans that they are and the support we have."

McDermott

"It was a tough game but overall it was an unbelievable experience," McDermott said. "It gave me goosebumps to see all the legends: David Robinson, Manu [Ginobili], Tony [Parker], Avery Johnson. It was a really special moment for me and for all of us. It was a really cool experience."

Johnson

"We'll go tomorrow and look at the film. Obviously, I hate to lose. My teammates, we hate to lose. We go out there and compete to win but with the type of turnout that we had, how can you be mad," said Johnson. "The Spurs fan base surpassed anything that we can imagine. It made the night special."

WARRIORS

Steve Kerr