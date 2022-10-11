Warriors 132, Spurs 95: What they said after the game

Keldon Johnson had 15 points to lead the team, but it was not enough to topple the Warriors.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Golden State Warriors, 132-95, on the road.

This was the first time this season the Warriors held an opponent to under 40 percent shooting from the field as the Spurs made 36.0 percent of their field goal attempts.

Keldon Johnson had 15 points to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 12 points. Josh Richardson finished with 10 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 12 points.

The Spurs are 6-8 on the season and will next face the Blazers Tuesday night on the road.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Warriors.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"The Warriors played better than we did in every facet of the game," Popovich said. "We didn't move it [ball] very well. I thought we were a little bit soft. They [Warriors] shot it very well and we didn't."

Sochan

"I think just looking at the other team, the way they play; defensively, offensively, they won a championship last year," Sochan said. "So I think just learning from them, the way they move off the ball is crazy, they're fast, and then defensively as well they're always talking, playing with a lot of energy, helping each other. So I think there’s a lot to learn.”

WARRIORS

Steve Kerr

"We did a lot of things that we’ve been talking about. We defended without fouling, we moved the ball and took care of it for the most part," said Kerr. "A lot of guys got rolling. Obviously, Jordan (Poole) was pretty amazing offensively. I mean he got it rolling right away. All in all, a really, really good effort."