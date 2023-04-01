Warriors 130, Spurs 115: What they said after the game

San Antonio is now on a six-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs suffered a road loss to the Golden State Warriors, 130-115. San Antonio is on a six-game losing skid.

Keita Bates-Diop had 14 points and seven rebounds while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Malaki Branham finished with 19 points and seven rebounds while Tre Jones had 10 points and six assists in the loss. Keldon Johnson finished with 22 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Doug McDermott, Romeo Langford, and Zach Collins due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 19-58 on the season, and will next face the Sacramento Kings on the road on Sunday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"Great effort. A lot of guys got to play minutes. A lot of good stuff out there. Golden State got hot down that stretch. That's what they do. They did a great job of taking over in the fourth quarter," Popovich said. "I thought our effort was great. Did a lot of good things defensively and offensively. Really pleased with some of the development of the guys out there. It was a good night."

Johnson

"We go in there to compete to win every night," Johnson said. "I'm more than proud of the young guys. This is a great game for them and a great game for all of us. That's a playoff-ready [Warriors] team. We stayed in the game. They hit some shots. They got some great players that make shots and a team that knows how to play. They hit shots coming down the stretch and we had some defensive flaws."

WARRIORS

Steve Kerr