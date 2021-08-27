Want to work for Spurs Sports & Entertainment? Now is the time to apply

Everyone who applies and interviews for a position will receive a San Antonio Spurs branded giveaway and a free hot dog with a drink.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've ever wanted to work for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, now is the time to apply.

SS&E is searching for more than 300 new employees to join their team for events, games taking place at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field. They will host two job fairs at the AT&T Center.

The first job fair takes place between 4 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. The second takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

Representatives from Aramark, Levy and LAZ Parking will also be onsite recruiting for catering, kitchen, concession and event parking positions.

Everyone who applies and interviews for a position will receive a San Antonio Spurs branded giveaway and a free hot dog with a drink. Applicants will also have a chance to win prizes throughout the job fairs, including 2021-22 Spurs game tickets and one of two autographed Spurs team basketballs.

"Interested candidates must be available to work flexible schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays at Toyota Field and/or AT&T Center for concerts, events and/or games for the upcoming 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs season," the press release says.

SS&E is asking people to apply in advance by visiting the AT&T Center Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211. Applicants must be 18 or older.

Click here for a full list of positions.