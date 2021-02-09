x
Check out more video from the Spurs, UTSA basketball players hooping on the court

SAN ANTONIO — Recently, San Antonio Spurs players and members of UTSA Men's Basketball team met in the UTSA gym and more video from that run on the court has surfaced.

In this new footage, you see Spurs’ Keldon Johnson pulling up for three-point shots and Devin Vassell, Drew Eubanks, and Lonnie Walker IV doing work on the court at the UTSA Convocation Center.

There is new footage of Walker hitting the outside shot as well!

Here’s the new video:

