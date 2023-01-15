Video: Firefighter wins $10,000 with half-court shot at Spurs game

A fan named Matthew participated in Victory Capital's Half Court Heroes promotion, and beat the buzzer to earn a big check.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs fell to the visiting Kings on Sunday evening, but one of the biggest moments came with the teams off the floor.

A fan named Matthew participated in Victory Capital's Half Court Heroes promotion with a simple assignment to win $10,000: hit a layup, an NBA three and a half-court shot.

The firefighter started with a fundamentally-sound right-handed layup off the glass. The windup on his three-point shot brought the ball behind his head, but he only needed a few attempts from the top of the arc to knock one in with 25 seconds to go.

He came out to the Spurs' 50th anniversary logo at halfcourt and started heaving. The first six weren't particularly close, but he let one last shot go with time expiring and swished it.

Of course Matthew was excited, and so was every other fan in the arena. The hype squad couldn't believe it and the Coyote practically tackled him. Out came the comically-oversized check.

The Spurs wound up losing the game 132-119. In their previous game they hosted the Warriors at the Alamodome where almost 70,000 fans broke the NBA's regular season attendance record and enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime party.

