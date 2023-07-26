Victor Wembanyama's basketball cards are outselling another Spurs legend's card

"Wemby-fever" is taking hold of the basketball card world.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama taking the NBA by storm and the basketball card world as well.

And he hasn't played a second in an NBA regular season game.

"Wemby-fever" is taking hold of the basketball card world and those who have the few that have been released are fetching a hefty price tag.

In fact, Wembanyama's card is now outselling some of the league's legends including Spurs' icon David Robinson.

In the last three months, his overall card sales are topping $95,000. They are outselling Dirk Nowitzki, Hakeem Olajuwon, Oscar Robertson, and Robinson cards.

Dirk Nowitzki ($88K)

Hakeem Olajuwon ($85K)

Oscar Robertson ($70K)

David Robinson ($63K) pic.twitter.com/kAryqGscm7 — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) July 5, 2023

To further the point, the 2022-23 Bowman University Inception Multi-Sport Hobby Box is headlined by the first officially licensed trading cards for Wembanyama.

Redemption cards to secure Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 autographed card from this release are going for an insane amount of money at auction.

On eBay, one listing has a redemption gold-based, autographed card priced at $23, 9999.00.

Another has a base redemption card at over $4,000.

Even his 2023 Sports Illustrated for Kids card is going for $25, 000 at auction.

And if Wembanyama does prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime player, then his card is likely to sky-rocket in price.

On a recent episode of Locked On Spurs, a father-son duo from San Antonio did a live box opening and in the final pack, they hit a rookie Wembanyama card.

Check out their excitement at hitting the rare card:

His cards will likely rise in price depending on condition, rarity, grading, and if it is autographed.

Card collecting is immensely popular and cards can go for thousands of dollars if you have the right ones and Wembanyama's rookie card will be in high demand.