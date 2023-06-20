Watch: Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at Yankee Stadium falls flat

Maybe Wembanyama should stick to basketball. 😁

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Before Victor Wembanyama puts on an NBA Draft Day cap, he got to put on a New York Yankees jersey and throw out the ceremonial first pitch versus Seattle.

However, if you were expecting the basketball star to throw the perfect pitch, think again.

As Wembanyama walked on the field, waved to the crowd, and took the pitcher's mound, he threw a pitch that was way off from the catcher and hit the ground flat.

Another awful first pitch for the collection pic.twitter.com/qYbH2vg49i — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2023

Ouch!

But consider that he is 7-4 and his hands make a baseball look like a peanut in his grasp. He isn't exactly built for baseball.

Victor Wembanyama looks absolutely ridiculous with a bat in his hands pic.twitter.com/lbvFWtpqvm — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 20, 2023

The presumptive No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs recently landed in the Big Apple and immediately was mobbed by fans.

And he will have a jam-packed summer.

He will be going through the NBA Draft, then head to San Antonio to be introduced to the city, take part in NBA Con in Las Vegas, likely participate in the NBA Summer League, suit up for Team France in August, then participate in NBA training camp and preseason games.

But first thing is first: Putting on that Spurs Draft Day cap and start the "Wemby" era in San Antonio this Thursday night.

