Wembanyama to sit out Sacramento California Classic Summer League games

The Spurs No. 1 pick will join the Spurs Summer League team in Las Vegas.

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut will be delayed slightly this summer.

The San Antonio Spurs announced that Wembanyama will not play at the Sacramento California Classic Summer League, but will make his debut at the NBA 2K24 Las Vegas Summer League.

The decision to sit out the Sacramento games is likely due to lightening his summer load ahead of this NBA rookie season.

Eliminating the Sacramento summer games and his decision to sit out play with Team France at the FIBA World Cup will help him physically before the start of training camp and the Spurs' preseason slate.

The Las Vegas games run from July 7-17. It does remain an open question as to how much he will play.

With scheduled games against the NBA Draft's No. 2 and No. 3 picks - Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson - you can be sure all will be tuning in to watch those matchups.

Note, Wembanyama will participate in the team's Summer League training camp from June 29-30 in San Antonio before the team departs for Sacramento on July 1.

The Silver and Black will be playing four Vegas games with a fifth game to be announced at a later date.

They tipoff play versus the Hornets on July 7 at 8:00 P.M CDT.

They will also have dates against the Trail Blazers on July 9 at 7:00 PM CDT, the Wizards on July 11 at 9:30 P.M. CDT, and the Pistons on July 14 at 7:30 PM CDT.