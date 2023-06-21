Wembanyama calls San Antonio 'a city of winning' as historic draft selection looms

"Tomorrow, something is going to happen that I've been thinking about for years and years," Webanyama said on Wednesday.

NEW YORK — The presumptive No. 1 pick at the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, conducted his first league press conference in New York City at Draft Media Day.

An entire floor was dedicated to his media session (a unique setup as compared to past draft media days) where English and French-speaking media sat together to speak with the basketball star about his road to this point, and his expectations for Thursday.

Befitting his stature as one of the most hyped NBA prospects in years, silence fell over the room as the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama made his way to the table. Wearing a smile, the 19-year-old opened the room for questions, allowing the NBA world to learn more about the basketball phenom on who is all but certain to be a San Antonio Spur come Thursday night.

Here's a sample of what Wembanyama had to say.

How's he feeling physically after wrapping up the French League Finals? Will he play with the Spurs Summer League?

"I'm OK. I'm not too tired. Actually, I was in the best shape this season during the playoffs." he said. "I'm going to be playing in the Summer League."

When did he know he wanted to be an NBA player?

"I think I started to realize that I can be a professional basketball player at the age of 12," he said. "Tomorrow, something is going to happen that I've been thinking about for years and years. I can't really describe how I feel right now. I just know I will have trouble sleeping tonight."

Why does Wembanyama enjoy the spotlight?

"I'm trying to be the best. Being the best is not really on the court. There are all dimensions in the job," he said. "I want to be the best at media, at the press conferences all that stuff. I don't like to do things halfway. I enjoy it."

On potentially coming to San Antonio:

"For me, San Antonio is a city of winning. On lottery night when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking that I was feeling lucky that they got the pick as a franchise that has that culture," he said. "That has that experience in winning. Making and creating good players. I really can't wait."

On his final season with Metropolitans 92:

"This year was a really special year for me. It was my last year in France," he said. "I have never had this kind of responsibility in my life on the basketball court. I had to push a lot of guys up and make them good as possible."

On his own skillset:

"Honestly, I am just trying to be myself. No one is going to stop me from dribbling the ball. Getting the ball up and shooting threes. Nobody is going to stop me from doing that," he said.

And in case you might be wondering which was his best class in school, it was economics and he says he measures at 7-foot, 3-inches.

WEMBANYAMA TAKES PART AT THE NBA CARES EVENT IN HARLEM

Wembanyama also helped dedicate a new STEM lab for students at P.S. 092 Mary McLeod Bethune School in collaboration with Heart of America in Harlem, New York.