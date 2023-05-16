Why Victor Wembanyama is a potential top pick in the NBA Draft

If the Spurs win the NBA Draft Lottery, Wembanyama will be the team's obvious pick.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday night and the San Antonio Spurs will have a 14% chance at winning the No. 1 spot with the right to select French basketball phenom, Victor Wembanyama.

He is the projected top pick at the NBA Draft and is considered a generational-type player who can transform a franchise on and off the court.

He's currently playing with France's LNB Pro A league, averaging 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 2.4 assists in 32.2 minutes per game in 32.3 minutes played for the Metropolitans 92.

And that play has earned him several end-of-the-season nominations from the LNB.

Wembanyama is nominated for the Defensive Player of the Year, League MVP and Best Young Player Award.

The LNB will announce the winners on May 17, the day after the Draft Lottery.

Spurs fans are crossing their fingers the team will win the upcoming lottery and the right to select Wembanyama.

He is a force on both ends of the court and San Antonio is well-positioned to select him, should luck be on the team's side.

His impact won't just be felt on the court but off the court as well.

"With Wembanyama, you’re seeing him on Twitter, and the NBA already had his games being broadcasted on the NBA app," an NBA Scout said. "He’s projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value. There’s no chance anyone’s going ahead of him.”

Even Spurs great Tony Parker is pulling for Wembanyama to become a Spur.

"We will have to have the same luck as in 1997 when the lottery balls made it possible to have Tim Duncan," said Parker.

And if San Antonio is in Wembanyama's future, he would not have any issue with that.

"There is no wrong team. I am not worried; there is no bad organization," he said. "I never tell myself I don't like to go there."