Well, obviously! Vegas oddsmaker lists Victor Wembanyama as 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year

It probably didn't take long at all for Vegas oddsmakers to project next season's Rookie of the Year.

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures but this one may have been one of the easiest to project.

As Vegas oddsmakers slowly roll out their projections for the next NBA season, their Rookie of the Year Award prediction is hands down French big man Victor Wembanyama.

According to oddsmaker BetOnline, Wembanyama has the best odds to hoist the award next season at -200.

Following him is Scoot Henderson at +450 and Chet Holmgren at +500 odds.

Wembanyama is a very likely slam dunk to win the award.

He is tabbed as the next generational-type player with his ability to greatly impact both ends of the court.

Listed at 7-5, he can shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line, finish at the rim with authority, and can handle the ball like a point guard.

He has freakish athleticism, can run the floor, defend on the perimeter, and is just 19 years old with more room to develop on the court.

Using a San Antonio Spurs microscope, he has the speed, defense, and athleticism of David Robinson, the passing ability of Boris Diaw, and a great foundation to have the footwork like Tim Duncan.

He finished the French LNB League regular-season posting 21.6 points per game along with 3.0 blocks, 10.4 rebounds, and 47 percent field goal shooting through 34 games played for the Metropolitans 92. He's also guided them to the French League Finals.

San Antonio owns the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft and will likely select Wembanyama. If they do, and he does win the award, he'll join Duncan and Robinson to take home the trophy.

Overall, this may be the closest to a sure bet in Las Vegas.