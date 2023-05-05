Vegas oddsmaker tabs Spurs among teams Russell Westbrook could join next season

Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with their off-season NBA player odds.

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with their offseason NBA player odds and are already targeting teams free agent Russell Westbrook could sign with ahead of next season.

And the San Antonio Spurs are among the teams.

According to Bookies.com, the Spurs are among the top team Westbrook could sign with at +1000 odds.

Ahead of San Antonio are the Clippers, Magic, Mavericks, Bulls, and Rockets.

Westbrook will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

However, with a log jam at the guard spot (Malaki Branham, Tre Jones, Blake Wesley, and Devonte Graham) and the possibility the Spurs could add Scoot Henderson via the NBA Draft 2023, adding Westbrook may not make sense.

The Spurs do have plenty of cap flexibility to meet any financial demands he might have and might explain why oddsmakers project the Spurs to be a landing spot for him but he may not fit in the Spurs' rebuilding plans.

Also, would he want to come to a rebuilding franchise as he is amid the back end of his NBA career?

Westbrook averaged 15.9 points on 43% shooting and 31% three-point field goal shooting this past season. He was acquired by the Clippers after a rocky tenure with the Lakers last season.

Westbrook isn't the only player Las Vegas believes could call San Antonio their new NBA home.

Recently, oddsmakers also pegged the Spurs among the top NBA teams to sign Dillon Brooks.