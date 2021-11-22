Vegas oddsmaker has Spurs' Dejounte Murray among top players to win NBA's Most Improved Player award

Murray is having a career-season.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is having a career season across the board.

He is averaging a career-high in points (18.1), rebounds (8.1), and assists (7.8).

He is the team leader, their go-to guy and keeps the team competitive in games this season.

That kind of play is getting noticed across the league which is why many think he could win the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player award.

And Las Vegas agrees.

Vegas oddsmakers, BetOnline, recently released the odds on which players are in the running for the award.

Coming in seventh is Murray with +1400 odds.

Murray has been the glue for this team in their rebuild.

Recently, head coach Gregg Popovich paid the point guard the highest of compliments saying he wishes Murray could play a full game.

"I wish Dejounte could play 48 minutes right now because he’s really holding us together wonderfully," Popovich said. "He’s getting stats and all that sort of thing, but his decision-making and his leadership have been outstanding."

Former Kings coach, Luke Walton, also showered Murray with praise at the season he is having.

"Yeah, he's a great player," Walton said. "He's really done a nice job of just continuing to get better and better. He gives it to you on both ends of the floor."