Vegas oddsmaker projects Wembanyama will not average monster numbers in NBA rookie season

Do not expect Wembanyama to be averaging a double-double to start his NBA career says Vegas projections.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and are projecting Victor Wembanyama's NBA rookie season stats.

But if you might be thinking he will post incredible statistics or average a double-double with points, blocks, or rebounds per game, think again.

According to oddsmaker BetOnline, Wembanyama won't be averaging a double-double and project his per-game averages to be 2.5 blocks, 8.5 rebounds, and 17.5 points.

Although this projection isn't horrible these are a few surprising projections and likely lower due to having yet to face off against NBA-caliber talent.

Listed at 7-5, he can shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line, finish at the rim with authority, and can handle the ball like a point guard.

He has freakish athleticism, can run the floor, defend on the perimeter, and is just 19 years old with more room to develop on the court.

He finished the French LNB League regular-season posting 21.6 points per game along with 3.0 blocks, 10.4 rebounds, and 47 percent field goal shooting through 34 games played for the Metropolitans 92. He's also guided them to the French League Finals.

However, through eight games played in the French League playoffs, his numbers have dipped.

He is currently averaging 16.5 points per game along with 2.5 blocks, 2.6 assists, 9.8 rebounds, 27 percent from the three-point line, and 45 percent shooting from the field.

San Antonio owns the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft and will likely select Wembanyama.

The Spurs will likely not rush his NBA development and opt to integrate him at his own speed. This may impact his averages along with possible load management games in his NBA future.

Regardless of his rookie season averages, Wembanyama is projected to win the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Award according to Vegas oddsmakers.

If he does win the award, he'll join Tim Duncan and David Robinson to take home the trophy.