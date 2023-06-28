Vegas oddsmaker projects Victor Wembanyama's games-played total in rookie season

Vegas gives us the projection on how many games will Wembanyama play.

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and are projecting how many games San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will be playing next season.

Oddsmaker BetOnline is projecting Wembanyama will be playing 65.5 games for the 2023-24 season.

Specifically, the odds of him playing under 65.5 games are set at -145. The odds of him playing over 65.5 games are set at +115.

Once the new season begins, how much the Spurs will load manage Wembanyama is an open question.

The team could limit his games to start his rookie campaign due to his hectic summer slate.

Before heading into training camp, he will be coming off playing some games NBA Summer League games, appearing at the NBA Con in Las Vegas, and completing his final season at the French League which included a finals run.

The good news is that at the 2023 NBA Draft Media Day, he did mention he feels fine physically ahead of the start of his NBA career and announced he will be skipping play with Team France this summer at the FIBA World Cup.

But knowing how a player's long-term health is a top priority in the franchise's history, sitting Wembanyama would not be a surprise.

In addition, hitting the 65-games played mark would place him in contention for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Next season, players must play a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for league awards.