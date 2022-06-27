Vegas oddsmaker gives early NBA Rookie of the Year odds for Spurs newest players

Can any of the Spurs' rookies capture the ROTY Award?

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers didn't take long to give the early betting lines on who will be the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year.

And with the San Antonio Spurs boasting three rookies - Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley - the early odds for them are low.

According to betting oddsmakers BetOnLine, Sochan has 28/1 odds that he will win the award.

Branham and Wesley are both at 50/1 odds.

The favorite is Magic's Paolo Banchero with 3/1 odds to win the hardware.

It is very early to think Sochan, Branham or Wesley will not make an impact on the Spurs to improve their odds but it will be a chore.

Expect all three rookies to get some time in the G League Austin Spurs with Branham and Wesley likely to see more action in Austin than in San Antonio.

Sochan has an outside shot to shoot up the betting odds.

He fills an immediate need on the roster, can defend nearly all positions on the court, is a top-10 pick (No. 9), and should be expected to come in and help the Spurs sooner than later.

The three rookies will be seeing some NBA action soon with the 2022 NBA Summer League fast approaching on July 8. They are eager to prove their worth and if they open eyes in Las Vegas as well as in training camp and in preseason games, who knows if their Rookie of the Year odds will climb.