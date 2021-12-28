'There's no room for that' | Utah's Clarkson takes exception to unruly Spurs fan

The fan was ultimately ejected from the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO — Part of the NBA fan Code of Conduct is that players and fans have to respect and appreciate each other.

However, that code was not followed by a fan during Monday's Spurs-Jazz game at the AT&T Center Monday night.

A fan was ushered out of the arena after a heated exchange with Utah and San Antonio's own Jordan Clarkson.

The Jazz guard spoke about the incident following the game saying how the fan was "antagonizing" him which led to the incident.

"He just kept saying stuff throughout the whole game," Clarkson said. "I guess a timeout happened and the guy keeps antagonizing me and almost challenges me like 'What are you going to do?' after saying a bunch of stuff."

Clarkson made it clear it was not just an accumulation of words but there was a moment where the fan verbally crossed the line.

"It did cross the line," Clarkson said. "I was walking away initially and he said something again and I turned back around and he said it again."

He did not elaborate on what the fan said that led to his ejection from the game however his Jazz teammates and the team security held him back from the fan when Clarkson approached him.

Clarkson said, "I don't want any problems with nobody. I'm in the league. I make a lot of money. He ain't going to lose money. I'm going to end up losing a lot of money, be sitting out games."

According to the NBA, fans who do not adhere to this Code of Conduct will be subject to penalty including, but not limited to, ejection without refund, revocation of their season tickets, and/or prevention from attending future games. They may also be in violation of local ordinances resulting in possible arrest and prosecution.

Clarkson said he was not going to risk a fine by getting into it with the fan but stressed that fans need to understand the players are human.

"Fans got to learn we're human. We're people too. Stuff like that can't fly especially on an NBA floor. Guys are doing their jobs," he said. "There's no room for that."