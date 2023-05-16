'We're going honking!': Twitter reacts to Spurs winning Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes

SAN ANTONIO — For every loss the Spurs collected en route to a 22-60 campaign last season, the more the glimmer of hope that San Antonio would have a shot at one of the most hyped NBA prospects in Victor Wembanyama grew brighter.
On Tuesday, the losses and nervous anticipation paid off when the Spurs secured the top pick in the NBA Draft, virtually assuring that the 7-foot-5 French phenom will suit up in silver and black next season.
The Alamo City reacted accordingly, including at The Roo Pub, where fans gathered after the business announced it would pay every patrons' tab if the basketball gods smiled on San Antonio.
Elsewhere, fans flocked to Twitter to share in the excitement at San Antonio securing its first No. 1 pick since 1997. They took franchise icon Tim Duncan that season.
Others, like longtime sportswriter Bill Simmons, could only bask in the Spurs' historical prosperity when it comes to draft picks in years when generational talent is up for grabs.
Of course, players on the current Spurs roster were paying attention too...
