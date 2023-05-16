'We're going honking!': Twitter reacts to Spurs winning Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes

Not even current Spurs players could contain their excitement about San Antonio winning their shot at drafting a generational NBA prospect.

SAN ANTONIO — For every loss the Spurs collected en route to a 22-60 campaign last season, the more the glimmer of hope that San Antonio would have a shot at one of the most hyped NBA prospects in Victor Wembanyama grew brighter.

On Tuesday, the losses and nervous anticipation paid off when the Spurs secured the top pick in the NBA Draft, virtually assuring that the 7-foot-5 French phenom will suit up in silver and black next season.

The Alamo City reacted accordingly, including at The Roo Pub, where fans gathered after the business announced it would pay every patrons' tab if the basketball gods smiled on San Antonio.

BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/demSoxfTfn — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 17, 2023

Elsewhere, fans flocked to Twitter to share in the excitement at San Antonio securing its first No. 1 pick since 1997. They took franchise icon Tim Duncan that season.

Pop after the Spurs won the Wemby sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/EFdND8GVsO — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 17, 2023

PLAYOFF SPURS BASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/uHdQs5a7fQ — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 17, 2023

Congratulations to our San Antonio @Spurs on getting the #1 pick in the NBA draft. Welcome to San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama! — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 17, 2023

Mood for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/4jkNiJQrxd — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) May 17, 2023

Others, like longtime sportswriter Bill Simmons, could only bask in the Spurs' historical prosperity when it comes to draft picks in years when generational talent is up for grabs.

Pop is a witch. Duncan AND Wemby? Come on. Congrats to the Spurs fans! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 17, 2023

The Spurs are the best in the world at tanking. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 17, 2023

The Spurs don't tank often, but when they do, they get a generational 7-footer with the No. 1 overall pick. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 17, 2023

The Spurs are the luckiest lottery franchise ever. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 17, 2023

Of course, players on the current Spurs roster were paying attention too...

👀 — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) May 17, 2023

Bonjour, Je m'appelle Jeremy! Et toi?😼 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 17, 2023

