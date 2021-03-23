Spurs assignee Tre Jones named to All-NBA G League Team

Jones, the former Duke University point guard, was previously named a 2nd Team All American. In his Austin Spurs debut on February 10, he set a big record.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs assignee Tre Jones has been named to the 2020-21 All-NBA G League Third Team, the NBA G League announced the news on Tuesday.

Jones, the former Duke University point guard, was previously named a 2nd Team All American. In 2020, he became just the second player to win both ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

According to the Spurs, in seven games with Austin Spurs, Jones averaged 18.1 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes. His 9.7 assists per game led the G League until he was recalled on February 21.

Jones put up a season-high 30 points to go along with 11 assists against the Erie BayHawks on February 13. In his Austin Spurs debut on February 10, he posted 18 points and 16 assists, which set a record for most assists by a player playing in his first career G League game and was the G League’s single-game high this season.

Robert Woodard II of the Austin Spurs, who is on assignment from the Sacramento Kings, was also an All-NBA G League Third Team selection. In his 12 games with Austin, Woodard averaged 16.8 points and 11.0 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.

Here's a look at the complete All-NBA G League Teams, the All-Rookie Team and the All-Defensive Team which were selected by the NBA G League head coaches and general managers of teams that participated in single-site play at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

2020-21 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Mamadi Diakite – Lakeland Magic^

Jared Harper – Westchester Knicks^

Kevin Porter Jr. – Rio Grande Valley Vipers#

Paul Reed – Delaware Blue Coats^

SECOND TEAM

Henry Ellenson – Raptors 905*

Malachi Flynn – Raptors 905#

Alize Johnson – Raptors 905*

Brodric Thomas – Canton Charge*^

THIRD TEAM

Tre Jones – Austin Spurs#

Jordan Poole – Santa Cruz Warriors#

Jarrod Uthoff – Erie BayHawks

Robert Woodard II – Austin Spurs#

2020-21 NBA G LEAGUE ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Mamadi Diakite – Lakeland Magic^

Malachi Flynn – Raptors 905#

Kenyon Martin Jr. – Rio Grande Valley Vipers#

Paul Reed – Delaware Blue Coats^

Brodric Thomas – Canton Charge*^

2020-21 NBA G LEAGUE ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Moses Brown – Oklahoma City Blue^

Mamadi Diakite – Lakeland Magic^

Tahjere McCall – Lakeland Magic

Gary Payton II – Raptors 905

Paul Reed – Delaware Blue Coats^

*Earned GATORADE Call-Up this season

^NBA Two-Way Player