Transportation and parking options for Spurs game at the Alamodome

Parking at the dome will be by permit only, but there will be some free parking in addition to VIA's Park & Ride service.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamodome is set to host over over 60,000 Spurs fans on Friday night, and many are wondering what's the best way to get to and from the game.

City officials are urging fans to make their way downtown early, and asking people leaving work at that time to avoid the area if possible. Parking at the dome will be by permit only, but there will be some free parking in addition to VIA's Park & Ride service.

The City Tower garage and the St. Mary's garage will be free for people with game tickets who park between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Park & Ride shuttles will run from stops at the AT&T Center and Crossroads from 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Parking is free, and the shuttle is $1.30 each way.

The Spurs will tip off their marquee matchup with the defending champion Golden State Warriors at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, and doors will open at 4:30 along with merch and entertainment on the plaza beforehand. Rideshare drop-off and pick-up will be in Lot D, at the corner of Montana and 500 Tower of Americas Way.

The Spurs are “Back Home in the Dome” to commemorate 50 years in the Alamo City and attempt to break the attendance record for a regular-season NBA game, which is currently held by the Bulls and Hawks who played in front of 62,046 at the Georgia Dome in 1998. As of Monday the Spurs said they'd sold almost 61,000, and capacity at the Alamodome is 65,000.

While an NBA game with this many fans only happens once in a blue moon, the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio is used to hosting huge events. The annual Alamo Bowl usually draws 60,000 or more, and Bad Bunny and Elton John each brought in around 50,000 fans. The Spurs called the cavernous venue home from 1994 to 2002, but never with this many people in attendance.

The Alamodome has a clear bag policy. Bags must be no bigger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches unless they're clear, in which case the limit is 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

As far as what items aren't allowed, you'll be turned away if you have any of the following: