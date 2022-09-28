Training camp: Spurs' Wesley, Jones discuss 'good' first day of training camp and more

Wesley discusses what motivates him and he sends love to Spurs fans.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened up their 2022 training camp and following the first day of camp, rookie guard Blake Wesley and Tre Jones spoke about several topics.

Wesley spoke about playing with a chip on his shoulder, and how Devin Vassell is giving him advice. Jones touched on taking advantage of the starting point guard sport wide open after the departure of Dejounte Murray as well as being a leader and more.

Here's what the Spurs players had to say and more courtesy of the Spurs.

JONES

The Spurs guard spoke on the first day of camp, about being a team leader, seeing Murray traded, rookie Wesley leaning on him for advice, the opportunity to be the team's starting point guard, and more.

"I'm trying to be much more of a leader this year," Jones said. "That's definitely something I want to continue to do throughout my career in the NBA. Just be a leader not only by example but vocally as well."

WESLEY

The rookie guard touched on his first impressions of coach Gregg Popovich, the fan support in San Antonio, learning from Devin Vassell, and more.

"We're young. It doesn't mean anything. We're still learning. Like I said, we're learning a lot," Wesley said. "We're the second youngest team in the league. We got a lot to grow. We got a lot of good players on the team."

The Spurs continue their training camp in San Antonio and will get their 2022 preseason slate started Sunday versus the Rockets.