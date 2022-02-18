Tracy McGrady says he should've been the 2003 NBA MVP over Spurs' Duncan, and Shaq disagrees

Shaq came to the defense of Duncan.

SAN ANTONIO — Former NBA star Tracy McGrady is adamant he should have been crowned the 2003 NBA MVP.

However, the honor went to Spurs legend, Tim Duncan, and it still bothers the former Magic player until today.

Speaking with Shaquille O'Neal on his podcast, "The Big Podcast with Shaq," McGrady argues that he was more important to Orlando's success that season than Duncan.

He points to how he carried the Magic to the eighth-seed in the East while averaging 32.1 points per game, and with no All-Stars at his side.

"Who won the MVP that year," asked O'Neal to McGrady.

"I think Tim Duncan got it that year," McGrady replied. "You take him off of the Spurs, they still make the playoffs because they were that great."

O'Neal completely disagrees with McGrady saying how Duncan was vital to the Spurs that season, arguing that Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and the rest of the 2003 squad lived off Duncan's play and presence.

"No, they don't," O'Neal said. "A lot of those guys got their success off of him. He got doubled, he's kicking it out to Ginobili. They win games but they don't make the playoffs."

O'Neal said, "They lived off of Mr. Duncan getting doubled. If you take Tim off that team, they don't have the same success."

McGrady scoffed at that argument saying how Duncan had two All-Stars (Parker and Ginobili) making life easier for him on the court, unlike he had to deal with in Orlando.

"Ginobili and Tony Parker," McGrady said. "You got two All-Stars on that team."

Looking at the tale of the tape McGrady and Duncan had phenomenal 2003-2003 regular seasons.

McGrady averaged 32.1 points per game along with 5.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 6.5 rebounds and 45% shooting from the field in 75 games played. He led the Magic to the eighth seed in the East to close the regular season at 42-40.

Duncan's 2003-03 regular season was incredible. He averaged 23.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 51% field goal shooting, 2.9 blocks and 3.9 assists in 81 games. San Antonio finished with a 60-22 regular season record.

If numbers don't lie, then the NBA got it right because the clear choice for the NBA's 2003 MVP is clear - Tim Duncan!