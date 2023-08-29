Topps hosting a private event in San Antonio to raffle off rare Spurs' Wembanyama basketball card

Here's how you can win one of the rarest Wembanyama basketball cards.

SAN ANTONIO — Heads up San Antonio Spurs fans as popular basketball card company Topps will be holding a private event in San Antonio to raffle off one of the most rare Victor Wembanyama basketball cards.

However, there is a catch.

The event is called "The Ultimate Collector Experience" and the rare card will be going home with one attendee: The first card Wembanyama ever signed.

This will happen on September 23rd and will be open to all eligible collectors who redeem a 2022-23 Bowman U Chrome Victor Wembanyama Green Parallel Auto redemption card on or before September 8, 2023.

This will be your chance to receive the rare, first autographed Wembanyama card as your redemption card.

Should you pull the 2022-23 Bowman U Chrome Victor Wembanyama Green Parallel Auto Redemption Card, you'll need to guarantee your spot for The Ultimate Collector Experience.

Here are the details on how to attend the event and redeem your card to be eligible:

Scratch off the code on the back of your Redemption Card Signup for a topps.com account or log into your current topps.com account Click on the REDEMPTION link on the left-hand side of the screen Enter the 10-digit code on the back of your card and click SUBMIT You must redeem your card by September 8, 2023, to be eligible for this event By submitting your Wemby Redemption Card, you agree to our Redemption Terms & Conditions and The Ultimate Collector Experience by Topps Terms & Conditions

And get this, Topps will also cover travel expenses for attendees up to $400!

Topps also notes that if you are unable to join in person, you will still be eligible to receive the 2022-23 Bowman U Chrome Victor Green Parallel “1st Card I Ever Signed” Inscribed Auto as your redemption by participating virtually.

The card company also notes that more details will be coming soon.

Wembanyama cards are hot items to own.

Recently, a rare Bowman University San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama basketball card has sold at auction at an astronomical final bid.

The Bowman Chrome Wembanyama, Gold Refractor card sold on eBay for the final price of $15, 850.00!

What made it very valuable was that it was given a condition grade of PSA 10. That is the highest grade the Professional Sports Authenticator can give.

In addition, the card has Wembanyama's autograph and is No. 19 out of 50 cards in this style out in circulation. Also, the style of the card (Gold Refractor) also adds to the value.

This isn't the only rare Wembanyama card from Bowman University.

Recently, Bleacher Breaks showed off their amazing Wembanyama card pack on social media

First, it is a one-of-one card. Aside from it being Bowman's Wembanyama rookie card it also comes in a unique design variation (Superfractor) which adds to its rarity.

🏀 BREAKING NEWS 🏀



The Bowman Chrome Victor Wembanyama 1/1 Superfractor Rookie has been pulled by Bleacher Breaks.



With base PSA 10 copies of this card hovering around $2,000 each, this is likely a $100,000+ card if sold right now. pic.twitter.com/FzEcFEsoAe — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) August 5, 2023

This rare card also has the potential to reach a price point of $100,000-plus.

Wembanyama cards are now outselling some of the league's legends including Spurs' David Robinson.

More rare types of Wembanyama cards will come out in the future. Keep an eye out for cards with his Spurs uniform, with his autograph, and in rare card variants once his rookie campaign begins.