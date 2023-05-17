'So proud of you' | Tony Parker shares throwback photo of Wembanyama in a Spurs jersey

Another French basketball player will be coming to San Antonio and Parker is thrilled.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs walked away from the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery big winners.

The team will be selecting at No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft and will more than likely be picking another French import: Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama will be joining a franchise that boasted French point guard Tony Parker and forward Boris Diaw.

Both are considered two of the greatest French players to come to the NBA and wear the Spurs jersey.

And Parker is thrilled he will be representing France once again in San Antonio and shared a photo of a young Wembanyama in his Spurs No. 9 jersey.

"Yesss he’s going to the Spurs !!! So proud of you," Parker tweeted.

Yesss he’s going to the @spurs !!! So proud of you💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/vblbw0lcbL — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) May 17, 2023

The Spurs great has a strong connection with Wembanyama.

Aside from their French roots, Wembanyama played for Parker's French team ASVEL for a season before moving to the Metropolitans 92.

Parker even admitted he wanted to see the French basketball phenom land with the Spurs.

Wembanyama told ESPN that the universe told him he will be going to San Antonio and it appears the universe spoke loudly.

Live from Paris… #NBADraft prospect Victor Wembanyama reacts to the #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/YBnNQ4hgQk — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023

The Spurs remain popular in France because of the French connection with Parker and Diaw and now get stronger than ever Wembanyama.