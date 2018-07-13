CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's starting to sink in, Spurs fans. After 17 seasons in the silver and black, Tony Parker really won't be playing in San Antonio anymore.

In a photo posted to Instagram Friday morning, Tony Parker can be seen posing in front of a Charlotte Hornets logo in the team's practice facility. His Facebook page has also been updated with a new photo with his new number 9 Hornets jersey. As of Friday at noon, however, his Twitter page still has a Spurs theme.

Last week, Parker agreed to a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Coach Gregg Popovich released a statement thanking Parker for his contributions to multiple championship-winning teams in San Antonio.

In Charlotte, Parker joins former Spurs assistant coach James Borrego, who took over as head coach of the Hornets in May.

Parker's career with the Spurs includes countless spectacular plays, but we ranked the top 10 here.

