The coronavirus pandemic hit close to home for San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker.

In an interview with ESPN's "The Undefeated" Monday, Parker revealed that two family members had contracted the virus in France and since recovered.

"I got really close to my family, really close, because my father-in-law caught it in Paris. My sister-in-law caught it, too," Parker said.

"We were worried the first two or three weeks to make sure they would be OK. Now, they are OK."

Parker said health officials tested his family, and the results came back negative. Nevertheless, the illnesses put "a lot of stress" on the point guard's family.

"You never know with a new virus like this. Everybody reacts differently. That is why I am very thankful that nothing happened to my sister-in-law and father-in-law."

Parker said he has remained in San Antonio amid the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 1,600 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County as of Sunday evening. A total of 48 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 756 people who had the virus have fully recovered.

