Tony Parker receives the 2021 French Sports Executive of the Year Award

The Spurs great is recognized for his service towards French sports and more.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to Spurs great Tony Parker as he has been given 2021 French Sports Executive of the Year Award presented by the "Sport & Management Trophies" of the French National Assembly.

Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly, presented the trophy to Parker. He congratulated him on Twitter thanking him for all he's done for French sports.

Fier d'avoir remis le prix spécial du meilleur Dirigeant sportif à @tonyparker. #TSM2021



Bravo pour votre carrière internationale, menée avec cet attachement à la France qui ne vous a jamais quitté. Votre engagement à Lyon ne fait que commencer, merci pour votre implication !

Since retiring from basketball he continues to help advance French basketball and help his native country.

He is an owner and President of the men and women's French basketball franchise ASVEL and the first ambassador for Make-A-Wish France.

Parker retired from basketball 2019 and is a lock for the Basketball Hall of Fame.