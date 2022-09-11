'Why not?' | Tony Parker is open to joining Spurs front office

The Spurs great isn't shutting the door to helping out his former team as part of its executive team.

SAN ANTONIO — Could another San Antonio Spurs legend return to join the Silver and Black?

That might be possible if team great Tony Parker gets the call to rejoin the Spurs.

In an interview with Insider, Parker was asked if he'd be open to returning to the Spurs in a front-office capacity.

And he definitely would be open to it saying he has the experience to bring to the Spurs.

"Why not? I will always be connected to the Spurs, with Coach Pop and [CEO] R.C. [Buford]," Parker said to Insider. "They can always call me and because I own my team, we still do stuff together."

Should Parker ever rejoin the Spurs after retiring from the NBA in 2019, he'd come in with the know-how when it comes to front office work.

He's the majority owner and President of the French team ASVEL Basket as well as the majority shareholder of Lyon Basket Féminine.

He knows how basketball clubs run and could fit in seamlessly as a Spurs executive.

However, if you think he'd come back to be a Spurs coach, think again.

"I always think like one day, I'll take the NBA challenge. Not to coach. I prefer the front office. One day I'll come back and do this. But right now I feel like I have a lot of stuff to do in my country," Parker said.

It would be a dream to see another member of the "Big 3" era return to the Spurs in an official capacity.

He'd join Manu Ginobili who is the team's player development coach and Tim Duncan who served one year as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season.