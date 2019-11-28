FINAL

Timberwolves 113, Spurs 101

The Spurs' lead was short-lived.

After taking the 92-91 advantage with 6:15 to go in the game, Minnesota responded with a 15-2 run to put them out in front, 106-94, with 2:05 left in the game, putting San Antonio's hopes of a second-half comeback out of reach.

The Spurs eventually lost, 113-101, having shot only 17% from beyond the three-point line.

Up next is a Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers to finish off a three-game homestand.

---

Four straight points by DeMar DeRozan has San Antonio out in front, 92-91, with just over six minutes to go.

Third Quarter

Timberwolves 81, Spurs 78

San Antonio has set itself up for victory, despite being down by 10 at halftime. They carved into Minnesota's lead, and head into the final quarter down by only three points, 81-78.

---

As they've been wont to do, San Antonio has emerged from halftime with a comeback on its mind. The Spurs, buoyed by a 25-18 run to start the third quarter, have pulled to within three points of the Timberwolves, 75-72, with 3:15 to go in the period. Lonnie Walker is a big reason why.

Second Quarter

Timberwolves 57, Spurs 47

A 35-point quarter for the Timberwolves offense has provided them with a 10-point lead at halftime at the AT&T Center. San Antonio made just seven of its 20 attempts from the floor in the quarter, compared to nine of 21 shots attempts for Minnesota. In fact, the visitors are dominating in almost every facet of the game through one half of play.

Karl-Anthony Towns has a game-high 15 points; LaMarcus Aldridge has 11.

---

With 3:32 to go until halftime, Minnesota maintains a 46-39 lead. The Spurs offense has cooled in this quarter; the team is particularly struggling from beyond the arc.

---

An 11-4 Timberwolves run to begin the second quarter has Minnesota back out in front, 33-28, with 8:52 to go in the half.

First Quarter

Timberwolves 22, Spurs 24

A Patty Mills trey with less than 30 seconds to go in the opening period helped the Spurs to their first lead since the early minutes of the game. At the end of the first dozen minutes, they lead 24-22, led by LaMarcus Aldridge's seven points.

The Spurs are shooting 42% from the floor compared to 33% for the visiting team. Both teams are 2-7 from beyond the arc.

---

After finding themselves in a 16-7 hole, the Spurs stormed back over 1:40 of game time to within one point of Minnesota, with 4:17 to go. The score is 16-15.

---

A 7-0 run by the Timberwolves has vaulted them to a 10-5 lead early in tonight's game, causing the Spurs to call a timeout. Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns has six points early for his team.

Pregame

The Spurs will welcome a 9-8 Timberwolves squad to the AT&T Center for a Thanksgiving Eve matchup Wednesday night as they look to avoid going another losing streak.

San Antonio defeated the Knicks Saturday for the team's first victory in more than two weeks, but a Monday night home loss to the Lakers delayed hopes for a winning streak. The Silver and Black hasn't won consecutive matchups since late October.

The 'Wolves are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, having most recently beaten the Hawks on the road. The Spurs will be looking to get out to a fast start and build on the improvements cited by head coach Gregg Popovich after Monday's loss.

"I thought the energy was great and I thought we did a lot of good things," Popovich said at the time. "Sometimes we get in our own way."

Wednesday's game starts at 7:30 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Pop says Silver and Black on right track despite being six games under .500

RELATED: LeBron James and Lakers spotted at Mi Tierra for 'Taco Tuesday'

RELATED: Want to live like Danny Green? Former Spurs player's San Antonio home is up for sale