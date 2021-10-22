Timberwolves' Beverley believes Tony Parker was snubbed from NBA 75th Anniversary team

Parker accomplished much in his NBA career.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary by selecting its top 75 players for its anniversary team.

The Spurs were well represented on the team as Tim Duncan, George Gervin and David Robinson were named. But, noticeably absent were a pair of other franchise legends: Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

And Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley believes Parker was a snub.

No Tony Parker a Winner Yal tripping 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 21, 2021

Parker accomplished much in his NBA playing days.

He is only one of three international players to ever win the NBA Finals MVP, a three-time NBA champion and a six-time All-Star.

Parker played 1,151 regular-season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. He also played in 226 playoffs games, averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

There is an argument that Parker (and Ginobili) was a snub, but as always, the question then turns -- who should be left off for Parker?