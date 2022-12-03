Timberwolves 149, Spurs 139: What they said after the game

Obviously, we couldn't get stops. That was the downfall," said Johnson.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs faced off against the Timberwolves Monday night but fell short, 149-139. San Antonio has now lost two-straight home games.

Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring with 34 points. Dejounte Murray had 30 points and 12 rebounds while Lonnie Walker IV added 22 points in the win.

Minnesota's Karl Anthony-Towns finished with 60 points and 17 rebounds on the night.

The Spurs move to 26-43 and will next play the Thunder at home on March 16 to continue their 7-game homestand.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Timberwolves.

SPURS

“Karl [Anthony-Towns] was fantastic. He drove it. He shot it. He always plays hard. He's a hell of a player. It's not like it was a surprise. Tonight, he was special. So, give him credit. We had a hard time with him for sure," said Gregg Popovich.

"It's about stops. We know we can score the ball. We're in the NBA but we got to string together stops. That's how you win tough games with an offensive team [Minnesota] like that. Obviously, we couldn't get stops. That was the downfall," said Johnson.

"He [Towns] made tough shots. A talented player. I'm a big fan of his game. I don't have too much to say. He had a great night and that's that," Murray said. "I trust all my teammates. It's not just Keldon Johnson. I trust everybody. That's my style of game."

TIMBERWOLVES

Chris Finch