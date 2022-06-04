Timberwolves 127, Spurs 121: What they said after the game

"We kept fighting," said Keldon Johnson.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs went into Minnesota and picked up a 127-121 loss against the Timberwolves.

The Spurs lost the regular-season series against Minnesota, 0-3.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 18 points in the win. San Antonio was without All-Star guard Dejounte Murray who is dealing with an illness, as well as Lonnie Walker IV (back).

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves, finishing with a career-high 49 points on a career-best 16-of-28 shooting, including 6-of-14 from deep and a career-high 11-of-14 from the free throw line.

The Spurs move to 34-46 and will next play the Warriors for their final home game of the season on April 9.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Timberwolves.

SPURS

“Our tenacity and physicality were much better in the second half than in the first half. I thought we were a little bit shy on that part of the game in the first half," Gregg Popovich said. "We've stuck in games no matter who we've played. They keep playing."

"We've kept fighting. We know when we went into halftime we played soft in the first half. In the second half we picked it up," Johnson said. "We kept fighting."

"I think the offensive rebounds for them [Minnesota] was a huge point of emphasis in that first half. They got a lot of second-chance points and points off turnovers as well. In the second half, we took care of that, but Anthony Edwards got hot; was hitting some tough shots," Tre Jones said.

TIMBERWOLVES

"I wish we would have ended a little better, yeah, but this was a big win for us. We played well for 80, 90% of the night," said Chris Finch.