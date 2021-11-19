Timberwolves 115, Spurs 90: What they said after the game

San Antonio is on a four-game losing skid.

SAN ANTONIO — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-90 on Thursday night.

D’Angelo Russell added 22 points, and Malik Beasley hit five of Minnesota’s season-high 21 3-pointers for all 15 of his points.

Devin Vassell scored 18 points for San Antonio, and Larry Walker IV and Keldon Johnson each had 12. The Spurs have lost four in a row.

The Spurs will next play the Suns on Nov. 22.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Wolves.

SPURS

"I think their [Minnesota] shooting hurt us a little bit but that's not the reason we lost that game. I feel like we didn't have enough heart and passion tonight. There were spurts when we showed it," said Jakob Poeltl.

"We're a team where I think we need everybody," said Jakob Poeltl.

"They [Minnesota] had great energy. They had great physicality. They shot the ball well. They were physical. Executed well. We'll go home, retool and see what we can do," said Gregg Popovich.

"I think we just didn't compete. I think we had probably a couple of minutes where we competed but other than that we didn't compete. We weren't physical, they were physical, pushing guys around, and fouls," said Dejounte Murray.

WOLVES

“Just as pleased as everybody else, really. It's been that type of year where we've said they'd be coming. It's not a coincidence. When you play with the purpose that we had and the quick decision-making and the flow, guys can feel where their shots are going to come from, so it makes it easier to shoot," said head coach Chris Finch.