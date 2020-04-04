SAN ANTONIO — Tim Duncan is, and will always be, a superstar.

Don't let his defiance against NBA decadence cloud your judgment about his dominance.

He’s coach speak if it took human form. A man rooted in fundamentals blossoming around the basket on offense and defense.

The Wake Forest product was a 6-foot-11 force, clocking in to surgically dispose of opponents night in and night out.

He was not flashy nor a fashionista.

His flannel could tell you that.

Duncan did not talk smack nor dictate the Spurs on his terms. His persona was a sieve, sifting through extraneous distractions and leaving behind the only thing that mattered: Winning.

For some reason, consistency is boring. Loyalty does not lead to theatrics. Winning 50-plus games a season starts to seem too easy. Deflecting praise while mouthing platitudes comes off as disenchanting.

That is the beauty of Tim Duncan.

His resume is one of the best all-time, but instead of outlining his indisputable accolades, it's important to remember the man for how he went about his craft. A creature of habit, sturdier than a statue he would never want outside the AT&T Center.

He is the every man, yet unlike any man we have ever seen in the sport.

Duncan will enter the Hall of Fame alongside Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. The nine-member class is arguably the greatest induction group ever.

While Duncan is a huge reason for that distinction, his dominance will not flood the headlines along the way.

He is going to finish his book the same way he wrote all the chapters.

A superstar.

One who refused to conform to anyone's definition of what that word means.

