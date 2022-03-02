Tim Duncan showing his support for Black Restaurant Week San Antonio, SA Food Bank

There's still time to help out Duncan.

SAN ANTONIO — Here's your chance to team up with a Spurs legend for a good cause.

Spurs great Tim Duncan is lending his support to Black Restaurant Week San Antonio and the San Antonio Food Bank.

For every special item ordered during Black Restaurant Week, Duncan is pledging 21 meals will be donated to the Food Bank for children in need in partnership with the Tim Duncan Foundation and Valero Energy.

Black Restaurant Week is well underway and there's still time to give Duncan and the Food Bank an assist.

The special week ends on March 6 so all fans still have time to make a positive impact in the community.

And Duncan isn't the only Spur to be looking out for the city.

Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV is sponsoring "Hair-athon" where people can get free haircuts beginning this month.