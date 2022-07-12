Tim Duncan memorabilia online auction is underway for a worthy cause

Spurs Give is auctioning off multiple autographed pieces of memorabilia from the Spurs legend.

SAN ANTONIO — If you have ever wanted to own a piece of San Antonio Spurs history from the franchise's greatest player, then here is your chance.

The Spurs will soon be celebrating the 2003 championship, and Spurs Give is auctioning off multiple autographed pieces of prized memorabilia from Spurs legend and champion Tim Duncan.

The Tim Duncan Memorabilia online auction is open now for bidding until Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

And it will benefit a worthy cause.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Spurs Give and support the goal to expand the Spurs Youth Basketball League.

Some Duncan signed items include:

2012-13 Grey Association autographed Tim Duncan Jersey, Size 4XL

2011-12 White Association autographed Tim Duncan Jersey, Size 4XL

2010-11 Black Association autographed Tim Duncan Jersey, Size 4XL

That is just a sample of the items you can win at the auction which also includes signed photo of the team legend.

The 2003 Championship night will be on Dec. 12 when the team hosts Cleveland.

It will also be another bobblehead night with the first 10,000 fans receiving a free Duncan figure as part of the collectible five-part series to celebrate the Spurs 50th Anniversary.

Tickets are available at Spurs.com or through the Official Spurs Mobile App for this game and all others including the much-anticipated return to the Alamodome game.