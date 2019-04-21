SAN ANTONIO — Following Denver's 117-103 Game 4 victory over the Spurs Saturday afternoon, the Nuggets' first win in the Alamo City since 2012, this Western Conference first-round playoff series is set to return to San Antonio for at least one more game.

Game 6, which will serve as a potential clincher for either one of the squads depending on the result of Tuesday's Game 5, will be played in San Antonio on Thursday with a tipoff time yet to be determined. But tickets are officially on sale, according to Spurs Sports and Entertainment.

The team is reminding fans to buy tickets either directly from Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com, NBATickets.com or at the arena's box office to ensure authenticity.