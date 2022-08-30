Tickets for the much-anticipated Spurs game at the Alamodome go on sale soon

Here's all the information you need to get tickets to see the Spurs go back to the Alamodome next season.

SAN ANTONIO — When the San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 regular-season schedule came out, many fans circled on their calendar the team's game at the Alamodome.

That's right, the Spurs are going back to the Alamodome for one game next season as part of their 50th anniversary season-long celebration on Jan. 13 versus the Warriors.

And tickets are about to go on sale!

Here are all the details you need to know to get yourself some tickets:

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at noon, Spurs Fan Club members will have early access to the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public.

On Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., tickets open up for all at Spurs.com and the Official Spurs Mobile App.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, fans in-person at the Alamodome box office will have access to 2,500 community seats on sale for $10 each.

Note that community seat pricing will only be available on Sept. 1 with a limit of five tickets per person. The good news is that the $10 community tickets will be sold without additional fees.

Spurs fans will have a chance to make NBA history on Jan. 13 to break the NBA’s all-time attendance record for a regular season game by filling the Alamodome with a capacity that can reach over 65,000 fans.

“This game is about celebrating 50 amazing, wonderful, impactful years together in the community and doing it with the people who matter the most to us – our fans who supported us every step of the way,” said RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “This game is for you, San Antonio. Let’s own the Dome and show everyone that we have the best fans in the NBA!”

We recently asked if Spurs fans on Locked On Spurs if they will pack the Alamodome and it appears the attendance record will be broken.

Hear what fans are saying about the big game:

Here's more ticket details you need to know from the Spurs.

Plaza level tickets will start at $79 for the Jan. 13 Spurs game at the Alamodome. For exclusive pre-sale access on Wednesday, Aug. 31, fans can sign up for the official Spurs Fan Club. On Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., general tickets will be available for purchase at Spurs.com and the Official Spurs Mobile App.

Spurs season memberships, flexible ticket packages and other options are available for 2022-23 season. For more information, contact a Spurs season ticket representative at Spurs.com/Memberships, or call or text (210)-444-5050. Group packages for 10 or more are available by visiting Spurs.com/Groups or calling (210) 444-5959. Visit SpursSuites.com or call (210) 444-5661 for single game suite pricing and availability.