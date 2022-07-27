Thunder set to hire Spurs assistant coach, Chip Engelland

According to a report from ESPN, the longtime Spurs shooting coach is set to depart San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A familiar face with the San Antonio Spurs is reportedly leaving for Oklahoma City.



According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach, Chip Engelland, is set to leave the franchise and join the Thunder coaching staff.

Engelland reunites with former Spurs executive, Sam Presti, and joins an up-and-coming young roster.

ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are hiring Chip Engelland as an assistant coach. Engelland, considered the NBA's preeminent shooting coach, spent 17 years with the Spurs where he's considered to have had an immense impact on Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, among others. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2022

According to the report, Engelland left the Spurs after both sides couldn't agree on a new contract.

And with the Spurs currently undergoing a rebuild with a very young roster, this could be a big blow to their on-court development.

Engelland is viewed as the best shooting coach in basketball and has helped many players improve dramatically from Kawhi Leonard, Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Tony Parker.

Prior to joining San Antonio, the 61-year-old served as an assistant coach with the Pistons (1999-2000) and the Nuggets (2003-2005). He also helped the Spurs capture the 2007 and 2014 NBA titles.

The Spurs will face the Thunder in a preseason matchup on Oct. 13 in San Antonio.