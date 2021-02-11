Thunder 99, Spurs 94: What they said after the game

Spurs squandered a double-digit lead to the Thunder.

SAN ANTONIO — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Mike Muscala scored 20 points in 14 minutes, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 99-94.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, and Darius Bazley added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 15 and Drew Eubanks chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs.

The Spurs will next play the Kings on Nov. 10.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Thunder:

SPURS

"Tough loss. A disappointing loss. OKC deserved to win. They played harder than we did for more of the 48 minutes for sure. We lost the game in the second quarter," Gregg Popovich.

"We gave up about 12 or 15 points in the second quarter just by being full of ourselves," Drew Eubanks.

"We got to learn from that. Not just settling and doing what we do to keep those leads," Lonnie Walker IV.

"We just got to come together. When these scoring droughts come, we try and do it ourselves," Lonnie Walker IV.

THUNDER