Thunder 119, Spurs 111: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 119-111, on the road.

Devin Vassell had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 19 points. Tre Jones finished with 15 points and five assists while Romeo Langford recorded 14 points.

The Spurs had a 20-point lead over the Thunder during the game.

The Spurs are currently on a nine-game losing skid and are now 6-16 on the season. They will next face the Pelicans Friday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They [Thunder] attacked the rim really well," Popovich said. "We had seven assists in the second half. We didn't attack the rim. We didn't attack the paint. Part because of their physicality. Part because we didn't sustain the momentum that we had, the tenacity, the purpose we had in the first half."

Isaiah Roby

"As a team, we started out really well," Roby said. "Obviously, we didn't have the finish we wanted. It kind of hurts right now obviously just having that loss. I could have done a lot more to help my team win."

Vassell

"I think we got to just learn from all these games," Vassell said. "We're young, I keep saying it, but at the end of the day, we just got to execute. It's tough trying to stop a team [Thunder] in transition through the second half or we're not scoring or turning the ball over. Just learning. Just trying to learn from it."

