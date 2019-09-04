Let’s start here: The Spurs don’t control their own destiny. The Silver and Black could lose their final game and still finish with the number six spot in the Western Conference. They could also win and finish seventh.

There are four games that impact where the Spurs will finish when the dust settles after Wednesday night’s games. Those games are: Thunder vs. Rockets on Tuesday; then on Wednesday: Spurs vs. Mavericks, Thunder vs. Bucks and Jazz vs. Clippers.

The Thunder, Spurs and Clippers all have 47 wins, but the Thunder have a standings lead right now because they have one fewer loss.

Oklahoma City has two games left. The Thunder play Houston on Tuesday and Milwaukee on Wednesday. If the Thunder win both of those games, they’ll finish ahead of the Spurs. In that scenario, the Spurs would finish with the seventh or eighth seed.

The Spurs have the benefit of owning a tiebreaker over the Thunder and Clippers individually and in the case of a three-way tie. In short, that means the Spurs can’t end up with the eighth seed (and a first-round date with the Warriors) if they win Wednesday against the Mavericks.

If the Spurs win, San Antonio needs Oklahoma City to lose at least one of its last two games to guarantee the number six spot. If the Spurs lose, they can still back into the sixth seed if OKC loses both of its games this week and the Clippers lose to the Jazz.

As for who San Antonio would face in the first round of the playoffs, there are a trio of possibilities, even for a potential 3-vs.-6 series. Denver has the inside track to be the number 2 team, and Houston looks like the likely number 3, but the Portland Trail Blazers can also climb up to the third spot in the Western Conference standings.

