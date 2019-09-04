Wednesday is the final night of the 2018-19 NBA regular season and there is something on the line in nearly all 11 games on the schedule. There are three Eastern Conference teams competing for two available playoff spots. For the San Antonio Spurs, a spot in the playoffs is guaranteed, but that's all we know.

In addition to the Spurs' own game against the Mavericks, there are two other games that will determine where the Spurs will stand when the dust settles. The Thunder play the Bucks and the Jazz take on the Clippers Wednesday night.

The Spurs and Clippers both have 47 wins, and the Thunder have 48.

Oklahoma City would have been tied with San Antonio and LA, except for a last-second shot by Paul George Tuesday night to defeat the Rockets. If the Thunder win again Wednesday, they’ll finish ahead of the Spurs. This seems likely, because the Milwaukee Bucks have already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference and are expected to rest their star players. In that scenario, the Spurs would finish with the seventh or eighth seed.

The Spurs have the benefit of owning a tiebreaker over the Thunder and Clippers individually and in the case of a three-way tie. In short, that means the Spurs can’t end up with the eighth seed (and a first-round date with the Warriors) if they win Wednesday against the Mavericks.

It also means that the Spurs can still end up with the number 6 spot if the Silver & Black win and Oklahoma City loses.

As for the Clippers, their game only matters to the Spurs if San Antonio loses to Dallas. Should the Spurs lose, Silver & Black fans would be rooting for a Clippers loss to the Utah Jazz to preserve the number 7 seed. A Clippers win combined with a Spurs loss allows LA to jump San Antonio for seventh.

As for who San Antonio would face in the first round of the playoffs, there are still four possibilities. Denver has the inside track to be the number 2 team, and Houston looks like the likely number 3, but the Portland Trail Blazers can also climb up to the third spot in the Western Conference standings. If the Spurs fall to the number 8 seed, the defending champion Warriors would await.

You can watch the Spurs take on the Mavericks in the regular-season finale on KENS 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.

