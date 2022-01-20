The Pulse of the Fanbase: Fan thoughts past the midpoint of the Spurs season

Let's catch up with the fanbase!

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs' 2021-22 season is past the midpoint so how are the fans feeling at this point of the season?

We speak with our go-to Spurs fan, Marquez Anderson, to give us the pulse of the fanbase on the KENS 5: "The Pulse of the Fanbase" series.

Here's what Marquez tells us about what is on the minds of the "Silver & Black" faithful.

It is past the midpoint of the season. How are fans feeling about the team?

At this point in the season, I think the significant drop off in talent as you review the roster is clear.

While the Spurs have suffered because of Covid protocols, the overall depth is just not where it needs to be.

However, Dejounte Murray has shined despite the circumstances. He is playing at an All-Star level and is proving to be one of the most valuable players on the roster moving forward.

It’s worth noting the Spurs have been competitive in almost every game when the entire roster is healthy.

Fans may be seeing that the team is what it is at this point.

Are fans thinking this team will make the Play-In game or not and why?

I think the issues with Covid had simmered that down in a sense.

A spot in the Play-In is not quite out of reach, but you’d have to imagine the teams ahead of them will be scrambling to make moves before the trade deadline to strengthen their chances of making it as well.

However, it will be an uphill battle.

Given what’s currently on the roster, I think the potential for a top pick in this draft is more valuable than a first-round matchup against the Warriors or Suns.

Overall, this is a dividing line with fans: Rack up ping pong balls in the NBA Draft or push for the Play In!

Do fans think Josh Primo should stay in San Antonio or stay in Austin and why?

Fans definitely believe Josh Primo should stay with the main roster.

However, I think his time in Austin has been beneficial for his development. Considering what the team has fought through the last few weeks, I think Primo being in Austin prepared him for when his number was called to start.

Still, I think the majority want to see him stay simply because this year is about development and evaluating what you have and who needs to move forward with the team.

Thanks to Marquez for filling us in. Follow him on Twitter at @OhMarquez.