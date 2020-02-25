SAN ANTONIO — It’s been the same maddening story for the Spurs throughout the season: Just when it appears as though they're on the verge of gaining traction, they fall flat on their faces.

After winning two straight to draw to within 3.5 games of Memphis for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Silver and Black were no match Sunday for the Thunder in a 131-103 debacle in Oklahoma City.

San Antonio (24-32) dropped back to four games behind Memphis (28-28) and slipped from 10th to 11th in the West standings. New Orleans (25-32) leapfrogged the Spurs after beating Golden State later Sunday night behind 28 points from rookie phenom Zion Williamson.

A victory against OKC would have given the Spurs three consecutive victories for only the third time this season. After a 29-29 first quarter, San Antonio trailed the Thunder only 61-55 at the half before falling apart in the third period.

Shooting 66.7 percent in the quarter, OKC outscored the Spurs 37-18 to take a 98-73 lead into the final period. The Spurs shot only 23.8 percent in the third quarter and missed all 10 of their attempts from long range.

“The Thunder played well," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in an understatement. "They were sharp and a lot had to do with their physicality. We were playing well, but after that first half it didn't look like we had any juice in the second half. We were behind the eight ball a lot of different ways.

"I thought (Chris) Paul and (Dennis) Schröder did a great job of pressing the game and keeping the pressure on everybody. I thought they were very unselfish and played great. So they got a good win."

The loss to OKC capped another Rodeo Road Trip for the Silver and Black, who finished the eight-game stretch 2-6. The Spurs have left the AT&T Center for most of February every year since 2003 to make way for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

San Antonio plays its first home game in nearly a month on Wednesday against Dallas. The Interstate 35 clash will start a three-game homestand for the Spurs, who play 15 of their remaining 26 regular-season games at the AT&T Center.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, talking with coach Gregg Popovich in an earlier game this season, had a rough night in OKC on Sunday.

The Silver and Black host Orlando on Saturday and Indiana on Monday, before leaving town on a three-game road trip that begins with the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday against Charlotte.

OKC's 28-point rout of the Spurs on Sunday was its largest margin of victory in the series. The Thunder pounded the Silver and Black in the paint, outscoring them 74-42.

Forward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) and center Steven Adams (21) led the way as eight OKC players scored in double figures for the first time in franchise history. Adams hit 8 of 12 shots and had 14 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Point guard Chris Paul just missed recording a triple-double, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs' leading scorers throughout the season, and point guard Dejounte Murray had lackluster games. DeRozan finished with a season-low 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting, and Aldridge made only 3 of 10 shots and scored eight points. Aldridge had only three rebounds.

DeRozan, as usual, offered no excuses.

“We just weren’t sharp at all," he said. "The whole game, it just wasn’t sharp at all, and it showed. There’s no excuse to it. It just wasn’t sharp. We didn’t play well."

Murray, who had averaged 19.8 points and shot 60 percent from the field in his previous four games, was 0 of 7 from the field and went scoreless. He dished out a team-high seven assists.

In his previous two games, Murray had 20-plus points in back-to-back contests for the first time in his career. He scored a career-high 25 points in San Antonio's 114-106 victory in OKC on Feb. 11 and 23 against Utah on Friday.

Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli led the San Antonio scoring Sunday with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

