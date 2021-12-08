'Thank you for everything big bro' | Dejounte Murray shares a heartfelt message to former teammate DeMar DeRozan

SAN ANTONIO — This offseason, the Spurs saw their trio of veteran players exit.
Rudy Gay, Patty Mills and DeMar DeRozan took their talents elsewhere as San Antonio gets ready to rebuild their storied franchise, beginning in the 2021-22 season.
But, DeRozan’s time in San Antonio won’t be forgotten by Dejounte Murray. In an Instagram post, Murray shared kind words about DeRozan and what he meant to the young NBA guard.
When DeRozan was traded to Chicago, he took time to thank the Spurs, fans and the city for their support.
"I want to take the time to thank the Spurs organization and the fans in San Antonio for embracing me the way that they have over the past three seasons," DeRozan said. "The Spurs lived up to their reputation as one of the classiest organizations in the league during my time with the team. I’m grateful for the times I shared with my teammates, our coaches and staff. THANK YOU!"
For three seasons, DeRozan was seen as a mentor among the younger Spurs, including Murray. When the team played in the Orlando bubble during the 2019-20 season, he took a step back to let the young players develop, and he embraced the role.
