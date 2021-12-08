'Thank you for everything big bro' | Dejounte Murray shares a heartfelt message to former teammate DeMar DeRozan

When DeRozan was traded to Chicago, he took time to thank the Spurs, fans and the city for their support.



"I want to take the time to thank the Spurs organization and the fans in San Antonio for embracing me the way that they have over the past three seasons," DeRozan said. "The Spurs lived up to their reputation as one of the classiest organizations in the league during my time with the team. I’m grateful for the times I shared with my teammates, our coaches and staff. THANK YOU!"