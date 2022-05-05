Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan shows his support for the Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — To show his appreciation to San Antonio for attending the Smashing Pumpkins' recent concert at the new Tech Port Center + Arena, lead singer Billy Corgan thanked local fans in the best way he could.
He shared a photo of himself in a San Antonio Spurs baseball cap with a simple thanks.
"Thank you San Antonio," Corgan posted on Twitter.
During the concert and after, Spurs and Pumpkins fans shared their experience at the concert and it appears it was a night to remember to celebrate the new San Antonio venue.
Aside from Corgan, other notable musicians who are Spurs fans include Selena Gomez, George Strait, and Garbage's lead singer, Shirley Manson.
The Pumpkins were the first concert in the new South Side facility that is sure to be a huge draw for future concerts and more.
