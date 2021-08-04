Five takeaways from Spurs' Summer League-opening loss to the Jazz

The wins and losses don't count right now, but player development does. Here's what we saw on the first night of action.

SAN ANTONIO — NBA Summer League games don’t matter when it comes to wins and losses. The point is simply to evaluate talent and player development and hopefully discover a "diamond in the rough" player.

That's the best way to see the Spurs' opening game loss to the Utah Jazz White team at the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League.

Despite the lopsided loss, there were a few noteworthy takeaways...

Joe Wieskamp

The rookie will shake out of his shooting slump. The Spurs rookie made his NBA debut and it was a rough going.

He finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists and went 0-4 from the three-point line in 25 minutes.

After the game, he told the media he isn’t worried about his woeful shooting and expects to shoot the ball better as the Summer League moves forward.

No Josh Primo

Spurs No. 12 first-round pick Joshua Primo did not play against the Jazz due to left calf tightness.

Coach Mitch Johnson all but says he expects the 18-year old guard to make his debut Wednesday night when the Spurs face the Jazz in their second summer league game.

No chemistry

Not trying to make excuses but Coach Johnson did say the team was off kilter due to lack of time together. San Antonio used different lineups, and players got their first taste of playing as a unit against players other than themselves.

Add in Devin Vassell and Tre Jones did not play and no one shouldn’t be surprised the team lost.

Skal Labissiere

If the Spurs are looking to add size to their roster, then Labissiere might be their answer.

In just one game, he showed his impact on both ends of the floor and recorded six points, two blocks and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

It is just one game, but he is someone to keep an eye on as the summer games proceed.

Skal getting it done on both ends!! 🚫😤 pic.twitter.com/58paTVJZzh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 4, 2021

Solid performances

• DaQuan Jeffries finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

• Guard Justin Turner paced the Spurs with 13 points

• Matt Mitchell recorded 11 points.

The Spurs will next face the Jazz Blue team Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CDT.