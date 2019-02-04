SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday is the 12th annual World Autism Awareness Day. We followed the light blue ribbons to the AT&T Center to see how our San Antonio Spurs are creating more sensory-inclusive zones for autistic fans.

The Spurs are all about family, which is why they’ve made strides to ensure that no one misses out on the experience. Starting Tuesday, every AT&T Center event will be equipped with Kulture City bags available for checkout at Guest Services. You’ll find a variety of helpful sensory items such as fidget devices, a weighted lap pad, and noise-canceling headphones. You’ll also receive a non-verbal feeling thermometer to facilitate with communicating emotions and needs during events. My favorite item of all is the VIP lanyard that gives you access to special quiet zones around the arena.

Now, families can lounge near Section 230 in a quiet sensory room designed with interactive stations from wall-to-wall.

At your next AT&T Center event, watch out for the Kulture City signs that tell you the best times to throw on the headphones before entering noisier areas of the arena.

For more information about how you can make your world more sensory-inclusive, click here.